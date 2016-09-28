News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Josh Norman Announces Celebrity & Costume Gala To Support Starz24

Sep 28, 2016 at 04:15 AM
Redskins cornerback Josh Norman has often referred to himself as The Dark Knight. Now he has the chance to live out the popular moniker of Batman off the field, and for a good cause.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Norman will be teaming up with his non-profit organization, Starz24, to host the inaugural Starz24 Celebrity & Costume Gala. Norman will be inviting teammates, fans and celebrity friends to dress up in their best costumes to raise money for a great cause. There will be prizes for the best female, male and couples' costumes.

The event is open to the public. Tickets, VIP tables and private meet and greets with Norman at the event, are available at www.starz24.org. The event, which will be held at The O Street Mansion, will begin at 8 p.m.

As stated by the press release shared for the event, the mission of Starz24 is, "to offer young people a positive support system to avoid the pitfalls that can derail their lives. To inspire self-discipline within each other, and to rise above all adversaries that they may face in life. With an emphasis on fitness and teamwork, Starz24 challenges the youth to participate and excel in areas that help develop strong interpersonal skills, and an awareness of the world around them. "

Norman has long had a passion for bringing awareness to impoverished areas, including his hometown of Greenwood, S.C. Norman, a first-team All Pro in 2015 who signed with the Redskins this past offseason, has been a huge addition to the Washington defense.

It's likely going to be tough to beat Norman's Dark Knight costume – he has an action figure of the character in his locker at Redskins Park – but for a good cause, it's worth a try.

