Josh Norman Ready For Rematch And Thanksgiving Taste Of Rivalry

This Thursday, Norman will return to Dallas as a member of the Redskins with a taste of this NFC East rivalry already on his palette, when the Redskins lost to the Cowboys in Week 2. Following the victory over the Packers Sunday night, Norman said he heard fans chanting "We Want Dallas" in the stands, an indication of how seriously the fan base takes these matchups that he's still getting used to.

"I was like, cool y'all go up there and take them on," Norman said. "See them up in the stands cheering that, too. I don't know man, I was in the NFC South for a long time and now coming over here, the NFC East is big. It's like football is a higher step up. It's kinda like, geez, these guys have the rivalry for ages. Since I was born, my grandfather and all that, back in the day, it's like geez the history of that, just so old and you want to live in that moment, because your children's children are going to talk about the game."

Norman jokingly hypothesized that kids from future generations would remember this Thanksgiving game as one in which he would return an interception for a touchdown and throw up the "X," Bryant's signature celebratory gesture.

"It's jokes," he clarified.