Kedric Golston Is Enjoying Full-Time Fatherhood, And Using Sports To Teach Life Lessons

"Most parents just want the best for their kids and they know the best for their kids, and it's a balancing act," he said. "You don't want your kid to accept less than what they're capable of, but you don't want them to get discouraged. So that communication is the key, and a lot of times people only see the coach yelling and they don't see the instruction. I think there are a lot of great coaches across the country, male and female coaches, that are doing a great job investing their time in these kids, to give them a great experience and teach them some life lessons."

"There are a lot of issues with youth sports," Golston added. "Sports are so important because [they] teach life lessons. So I'm all about the two things that you can control in life -- your attitude and your effort. Whether that's you working nine to five or that's you running wind sprints. Those are the things that you can control, so I don't necessarily focus on the end result. I just want you to do your best and have a great attitude about it. I think no matter if you're a Hall of Famer, or you're an entrepreneur, or you volunteer your time away, those two things will carry you in life."

Naturally, Goslton will soon be faced with the decision to enroll his kids into AAU leagues, which cost more money and have become criticized for specializing participants into one sport year-round at an early age. He sees the opportunity as one to compete at a high level and experience the trials that come with winning and losing on a bigger stage.

"Just to be able to travel and play sports, and just learn that it's not always going to work out the way you think it might work out," Golston said. "Sometimes you have to be able to deal with disappointment in life. So sports gives you the highs, gives you the lows. When you're not having your best day you still have to go to practice, you still have to do all those things. And for me, those are teachable moments, because it's not all about winning.