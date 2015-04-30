Keep It Locked To Redskins.com For All Your Draft Coverage

The NFL Draft is closing in, but Redskins.com's coverage is already underway and will continue through Saturday evening.

From the Redskins' first pick that'll be made past Mr. Irrelevant's selection (which is the last player drafted), Redskins.com along with the team's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (RedskinsSnap) will have updates from several different locations including Chicago tonight and from the annual Draft Day Party Saturday at FedExField.

In addition, the team's first-round pick will speak with Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, Thursday evening and head coach Jay Gruden will speak with the media following the conclusion of each day.

The draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and continues Friday at 7 p.m.. The final day starts Saturday at 12 noon.

On Saturday, the team will host their draft day party – starting at 12 noon – where rap star Wale will perform and announce one of the team's picks. The team's first-round pick will also be introduced that day.

So tune in and enjoy the next crop of Redskins joining the team.

