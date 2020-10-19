WFT Daily: Kendall Fuller's Answered Prayer

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera explains why Washington can compete in the NFC East: Washington is one of nine teams in the NFL with just one win through six games. The good news is that the other teams in the NFC East aren't faring much better; all four teams are below .500, and their combined record is a league-worst 5-17-1. That, and the flashes of talent -- scoring 27 points against the Philadelphia Eagles and putting up 343 yards against the Baltimore Ravens -- Washington has shown this season, is enough reason for Rivera to believe the team still has a shot to compete in the division.

"That's probably the biggest thing I can say, because you go back and look at some of the things that we did. We moved the ball at certain times against some people, and you feel good about that. Defensively, we had a good game yesterday. We had some guys step up. You just hope that that's what's happened. I challenge these guys just because of the circumstances in our division. It's not like anybody's running away with it right now. We're going to keep seeing what happens each week."

-- Motivation through injury: Washington has dealt with lingering injuries to some of its young players throughout the season. Saahdiq Charles finally made his NFL debut after weeks of recovering from a calf injury, only to be helped off the field two plays into Sunday's game. Antonio Gandy-Golden is another player who was starting to receive more playing time after missing portions of training camp but was taken out of the game with a hamstring injury. Rivera sees both of their talent levels, and he wants to keep them motivated as they recover.

"You don't want them to go into a dark place. You want them to sit there and go, 'Hey, this is a setback. This is a challenge. I've just got to take it for what it is and just keep working hard and get myself back into it.' We...have got to be there to support them. 'Hey man, keep working. We know what you can do. We know who you are. Just keep going, keep going and you'll be alright.' We've got to pass that message onto them."

-- Rivera knows when his message starts to resonate: Rivera has liked the team's young core of players since he was hired in January, but he believes they need to be taught how to win in the NFL. In order for the players to understand his process, he wants to have a clear, succinct message that acts as a mantra for them to follow. He has a good idea of when that message will start to take hold in their minds.