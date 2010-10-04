Hey Skins Fans!My name is Kerry and I'm so excited to experience my first season as a Washington Redskins Ambassador and I'm honored to be part of such an amazing organization. I've been a Redskins fan my entire life and can't wait to meet all of you.I was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. I graduated with a B.S. degree in Media Studies from Radford University and hope to pursue my master's degree in the Spring.I am 24 years old and work as a Media Specialist for the Federal Government. In my free time I enjoy spending time with family and friends, especially my twin sister who I wish did not live so far away! When I'm not away enjoying my love for travel I'm home with the greatest dog in the world, my golden retriever Brady.I anticipate a great season from the Redskins and can't wait to see everyone rocking their burgundy and gold on game day.