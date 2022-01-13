Key dates for Washington's 2022 offseason

Though the regular season ended days ago, the Washington Football Team has its eyes on a pivotal 2022 offseason that includes the unveiling of its new identity and several key opportunities to evaluate draft prospects.

While there were the occasional signs of progress from Washington throughout the season, a 7-10 finish is far from what the franchise wanted in the second year of head coach Ron Rivera's tenure. Rivera remains confident in the core of the roster, but he does feel that there are opportunities to improve at a few spots during an offseason that he views as critical to take a step forward.