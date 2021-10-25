Looking back at key takeaways from Washington's postgame press conferences

The Washington Football Team could not overcome its mistakes in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers and fell to 2-5 following a 24-10 loss. Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media prior to heading back to Ashburn Sunday afternoon to address the issues from the game.

Here are some of the key takeaways from their press conferences.

Ron Rivera

-- There were moments when the defense did play up to its expectations. Rivera called out the defensive line specifically as a group that fought hard and gave itself a chance. That effort even resulted in three sacks on Aaron Rodgers. But discipline and consistency continue to be an issue for the unit overall. Rivera highlighted the Packers' fourth down attempt in their opening drive as a key example. A player failed to use proper technique to contain Rodgers, and that allowed the quarterback to throw across his body to Davante Adams, who scored a 17-yard touchdown.

"If we're disciplined and we do our job and we finish it," Rivera said, "we keep them contained."

-- Rivera shared the interpretation he was given on why Taylor Heinicke’s quarterback sneak was not ruled a touchdown. The referees didn't say Heinicke failed to cross the plane on his second effort after he ran in the pile of players at the line of scrimmage, but they couldn't tell if his knee was down or not. The play went under extensive review, but since the play was called short on the field, there was not enough evidence to definitively overturn it.