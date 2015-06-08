Kickoff Monday, 6-8-15

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

A relatively new feature for The Redskins Blog, "Kickoff Monday" takes a look at the week ahead on Redskins.com and recaps things you might have missed over the weekend.

Monday begins the last week of OTA's before next week's mandatory minicamp. As always, check back each day for photo galleries from every practice and visit Snapchat (Redskinssnap) for more exclusive content.

In other practice news, it was also announced that the Redskins will host the Houston Texans for a joint practice session at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va., August 6-8.

After practice finishes this week, the Redskins rookies will take another group trip together this Friday, when they take a bus tour of Washington, D.C.

Finally, make sure to return to our coverage from the weekend (see below) to recap the nine community events that Redskins players participated in from Thursday through Saturday.

