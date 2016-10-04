Kirk Cousins Capitalizes On Red Zone Opportunities In Victory

Cousins completed 21-of-27 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns with an interception against the Browns. Despite logging his lowest yardage total this year, Cousins limited his mistakes and executed in the most important area of the field, the red zone, establishing a potent passing attack early in the game and opening up the rushing attack for the rest of the day.

Cousins connected with tight end Jordan Reed for red zone touchdowns on each of the Redskins first two drives of the game, giving Washington an early 14-0 lead. The second touchdown exemplified the Michigan State product's poise, patience and accuracy when the Browns dropped extra defenders into coverage on third and goal from the 9-yard line, forcing Cousins to extend the play until he found Reed in the back of the end zone.

"The plays aren't designed to have to go against eight defenders," Cousins said. "Typically, you're expecting four rushers – maybe even five or six. With only three rushers, what you can do is play off-schedule a little bit. Buy some time and find somebody working open and that's what happened there. Jordan [Reed] did a great job and we were fortunate enough to find a window there off-schedule, but it's certainly not how you draw it up."

The two early scores were a welcomed sight after the Redskins offense converted just 3-of-14 red zone trips into touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season.

Cousins agreed that he needed to execute better in the red zone after losing to Dallas in Week 2, and that meant getting the ball to Reed, who led the team in touchdowns last season.

"[Reed] always seems to be a great target in the red zone and it's great to have him, and we will continue to figure out ways to get him the football, but teams are going to double team him and that's when you'll have great options elsewhere as well," Cousins said.