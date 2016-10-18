Kirk Cousins Leading Washington To Wins With His Play And Leadership

Of course, when running back Robert Kelley burst through the line for a 45-yard gain on the next play, Cousins' first-down conversion loomed larger. Or when Cousins found Vernon Davis in the back of the end zone to finish the drive and give Washington a 14-0 lead, the run felt even bigger.

"Not something you can really emulate, can't really practice, you know what I mean?" Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "He did a great job. I think the play of the game for Kirk was the third and seven backed up when he scrambled and got the first down. We're backed up there, we're punting to [Darren] Sproles, but we end up getting that first down. We end up methodically going down and scoring taking a 14-point lead."

The play perhaps paints a bigger picture of the season for Cousins through six games. He doesn't rank in the top 10 among NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage, yards per attempt or passer rating. But his team keeps winning games. He's thrown nine touchdowns to six interceptions after having a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 29 and 11 in 2015. However, similar to 2015, Cousins keeps leading the Redskins to victories.

Washington has now won eight of its last 10 regular season games. The Redskins won four straight games to finish the 2015 season with an NFC East title. After an 0-2 start to this season, Washington has responded with another four-game winning streak.

"You can never hit the panic button in this game," Cousins said. "All I know to do is take it one week at a time and we will see where we are when the dust settles in January and hopefully in February, which is always the goal. So you just have to keep playing. If you hit the panic button in this business, you don't belong in this business. We just tried to stay the course, work very hard, prepare very well, and trust if we do that then good things will happen in the long run."