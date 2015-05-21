Kirk Cousins Recalls When He Combed Hair 'Like Donald Trump'

RELATED LINK:
--Kirk Cousins Apologizes For New Haircut
Who knew Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' hair would be recurring theme on The Redskins Blog.
Cousins on Thursday posted the above photo in which he jokes that a #RookieMistake he made in 2012 was letting his hair grow out to the point where he combed it over like Donald Trump does.
Yes, his hair was pretty long there, but, no, it's nothing like Trump's.
Later in the season after he led the Redskins to a 38-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns in his first ever start, Cousins strolled out to talk to the media with barely any hair on his head.
"The lady who cut my hair wasn't speaking English all that clearly. There was a communication breakdown," Cousins said. "She basically gave me a mohawk. ...She took [the glasses] off to cut my hair so I couldn't stop her because I couldn't see. She wheels me back around, I look at the mirror and I realized I had a mohawk. So I tell her, 'Just shave it off.'"
