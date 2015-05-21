Kirk Cousins Recalls When He Combed Hair 'Like Donald Trump'

RELATED LINK:

Who knew Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' hair would be recurring theme on The Redskins Blog.

Cousins on Thursday posted the above photo in which he jokes that a #RookieMistake he made in 2012 was letting his hair grow out to the point where he combed it over like Donald Trump does.

Yes, his hair was pretty long there, but, no, it's nothing like Trump's.

Later in the season after he led the Redskins to a 38-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns in his first ever start, Cousins strolled out to talk to the media with barely any hair on his head.