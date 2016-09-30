Kirk Cousins Teams Up With VTA Valet To Help With Car Troubles

Everyone has had car problems. Everyone would also like to have someone else take care of their car problems. Luckily, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a way to help.
Cousins announced today via Twitter that he will be working with Virginia Tire and its service, VTA Valet, which provides "car care on your schedule."
Cousins tweeted that he has used VTA Valet since 2014 and he, "wouldn't trust anyone else with my van." The Redskins quarterback is featured in VTA Valet's newest promo, which debuted yesterday.
"You can call ahead or go to vtavalet.com to schedule a drop-off and they will bring you a loaner car to your house, pick up your car that needs service, go get it worked on and bring it back to you," Cousins explains enthusiastically.
This is the big selling point for Cousins, who has all of his focus currently on the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL season moving forward. And, of course, it means that VTA Valet will be taking care of his beloved conversion van – the 2000 GMC Savana.
Now Cousins doesn't have to worry about taking time out of his busy schedule to take care of the Savana. He's got VTA Valet to do that for him.
"I'm never interrupted," Cousins says. "I can get ready for the next game, and next thing I know, my van, or my other cars are back in my driveway safe and ready to drive to the next game."
This is all very good news for the Redskins. Having the NFL's second-leading passer through three games in Cousins arrive to the game is a very important component to the team's success.