Kirk Cousins Teams Up With VTA Valet To Help With Car Troubles

This is the big selling point for Cousins, who has all of his focus currently on the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL season moving forward. And, of course, it means that VTA Valet will be taking care of his beloved conversion van – the 2000 GMC Savana.

Now Cousins doesn't have to worry about taking time out of his busy schedule to take care of the Savana. He's got VTA Valet to do that for him.

"I'm never interrupted," Cousins says. "I can get ready for the next game, and next thing I know, my van, or my other cars are back in my driveway safe and ready to drive to the next game."