News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Kirk Cousins: 'We Put Together A Good Performance'

Aug 27, 2016 at 04:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

kirk-cousins-pierre-garcon-bills-2016-660-350.jpg

While the first-team offense struggled to match what their defensive counterparts did early against the Bills, Kirk Cousins eventually got the unit into a groove with three touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins wanted to stay patient on a night the Washington Redskins struggled to move the ball through much of the first half of team's preseason Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills at FedExField.

Getting his first game action in more than two weeks, Cousins led an offensive unit that was at near full strength outside of running backs Matt Jones and Chris Thompson.

But the offense did not look like the same group that put up yards and touchdowns in bunches last season. Through the first four drives, the Redskins mustered just 48 yards and three first downs.

The first drive ended with an interception with the second a 55-yard missed field goal by Dustin Hopkins. Then Tress Way appeared for back-to-back punts on the team's third and fourth drives.

Cousins was particularly strong at protecting the ball at FedExField last season, but Bills cornerback Corey White made an impressive interception grab while on his back after the quarterback tried to move the ball through the air on 1st-and-20.

"I think if you look at the interception, it was the product of a defensive back making a good play on a tight throw, the ball bounces up in the air and it lands where it lands," Cousins said. "I don't know if that's a product of anything, other than the fact that it's the way it happened."

As the Redskins' came back out for the fifth drive (even though Colt McCoy appeared ready to go with his helmet on), everything started to click for the Michigan State product.

Over the next nine minutes of play, Cousins would connect for three touchdown passes.

"Yeah, you know, it's going to be a four-quarter game for the 16 that we play this season and we're going to have slow moments or slow quarters at times," Cousins said. "The key is going to be to find a way to circle the wagons and regroup so that by the end of the four quarters we put together a good performance. Certainly in the time we had tonight the body of work overall was pretty productive but there were moments where it wasn't as good as it needs to be, and we know that. A lot of the stuff I feel will be easily correctable and over the long haul will even itself out."

Cousins' first touchdown pass would come on just a four-play drive that went 80 yards, as he found Ryan Grant for a short gain that the third-year wide receiver would turn up field and into a 38-yard touchdown.

On the next drive after the defense forced the Bills into a three-and-out, Cousins and Jordan Reed joined forces for a 20-yard touchdown score for the athletic tight end.

Reed would go in motion pre-snap, confusing Buffalo's defense just enough to create space for the score.

"We've been working hard out there and things weren't going our way in the beginning," Reed said. "We started to settle down and started doing things natural."

Cousins' final touchdown pass of the evening came with less than a minute remaining in the half, as he found Pierre Garçon for a nine-yard score.

Offensive Highlights: Redskins - Bills (2016, Preseason Week 3)

Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2016 Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills Aug. 26, 2016, at FedExField.

No Title
1 / 98
No Title
2 / 98
No Title
3 / 98
No Title
4 / 98
No Title
5 / 98
No Title
6 / 98
No Title
7 / 98
No Title
8 / 98
No Title
9 / 98
No Title
10 / 98
No Title
11 / 98
No Title
12 / 98
No Title
13 / 98
No Title
14 / 98
No Title
15 / 98
No Title
16 / 98
No Title
17 / 98
No Title
18 / 98
No Title
19 / 98
No Title
20 / 98
No Title
21 / 98
No Title
22 / 98
No Title
23 / 98
No Title
24 / 98
No Title
25 / 98
No Title
26 / 98
No Title
27 / 98
No Title
28 / 98
No Title
29 / 98
No Title
30 / 98
No Title
31 / 98
No Title
32 / 98
No Title
33 / 98
No Title
34 / 98
No Title
35 / 98
No Title
36 / 98
No Title
37 / 98
No Title
38 / 98
No Title
39 / 98
No Title
40 / 98
No Title
41 / 98
No Title
42 / 98
No Title
43 / 98
No Title
44 / 98
No Title
45 / 98
No Title
46 / 98
No Title
47 / 98
No Title
48 / 98
No Title
49 / 98
No Title
50 / 98
No Title
51 / 98
No Title
52 / 98
No Title
53 / 98
No Title
54 / 98
No Title
55 / 98
No Title
56 / 98
No Title
57 / 98
No Title
58 / 98
No Title
59 / 98
No Title
60 / 98
No Title
61 / 98
No Title
62 / 98
No Title
63 / 98
No Title
64 / 98
No Title
65 / 98
No Title
66 / 98
No Title
67 / 98
No Title
68 / 98
No Title
69 / 98
No Title
70 / 98
No Title
71 / 98
No Title
72 / 98
No Title
73 / 98
No Title
74 / 98
No Title
75 / 98
No Title
76 / 98
No Title
77 / 98
No Title
78 / 98
No Title
79 / 98
No Title
80 / 98
No Title
81 / 98
No Title
82 / 98
No Title
83 / 98
No Title
84 / 98
No Title
85 / 98
No Title
86 / 98
No Title
87 / 98
No Title
88 / 98
No Title
89 / 98
No Title
90 / 98
No Title
91 / 98
No Title
92 / 98
No Title
93 / 98
No Title
94 / 98
No Title
95 / 98
No Title
96 / 98
No Title
97 / 98
No Title
98 / 98
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It would Cousins' final pass of the evening, as he finished the night 12-of-23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

While the starters aren't expected to play during Thursday night's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gruden does want the Redskins to be sharper with their execution.

On an evening in which both teams were flagged frequently, the Redskins were penalized 10 times for 87 yards.

"We'll have to address them," Gruden said. "The penalties—offensively—were too many. Kory [Lichtensteiger] I think had three, I think called against him. Logan [Paulsen] I think had one, I think that was a pretty good block by him also. But, we had some other ones. [Ty] Nsekhe had an illegal hands to the face which I think was a great call. We have to get those cleaned up, you know, those things are just—it's hard enough to go down the field on a 1st-and-10, 2nd-and-10, when you had 1st-and-20, 2nd-and-25, it's darn near impossible in the NFL. So, it's something that we have to address and fix."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

The team announced the following roster move Friday.
news

5 Takeaways: Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Speak Ahead Of The NFL Draft

With fewer than two weeks until the draft, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew addressed the local media via Zoom to discuss how Washington plans to attack the three-day event.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/16: Examining First-Round Prospects At LB and OL

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 16, 2021.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 5

Washington has one fifth-round pick (163rd) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
Advertising