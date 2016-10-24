Kirk Cousins Wears His Sunglasses At Night So He Can Prepare For London

"No, I don't have a sleep doctor, I'll have to hire one," Gruden said. "I think the guys will understand that they have got to get some rest this week, early in the week, get to bed a little bit earlier, but I think we'll have time to adjust. We get there Friday morning. We'll have Friday night to adjust, all day Saturday. We'll get back on London time. I think they'll be fine. We've talked to some other teams that have done it that way and they said that's the best way to go."

And while most of the questions around the London game seemed negative in their outlook – concerns about injuries, practice schedules, and well, sleep – Gruden admitted that, yes, he is excited to go to London.