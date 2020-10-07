'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

Allen said "you get a different point of view" as a backup. He was able to see things a little slower and comprehend the offense, which he said has "hundreds of formations, hundreds of concepts, hundreds of plays."

"There are things that I have learned and seen from just standing to the side and watching from afar. But I'm excited to get out there. I'm ready to go play."

Allen's experience in the system is expected to help the offense; that was part of Rivera's reasoning for making him the starter in place of Haskins. Turner said the playbook doesn't necessarily open up more with Allen as the starter, but he does have more familiarity with certain concepts.

"I think if there is a different look that maybe we've talked about but Dwayne might have not necessarily seen it that will get the response or reaction we were looking for," Turner said. "Kyle's going to have the opportunity to play with the same guys that Dwayne's playing with. We'll all see the results."

With Washington sitting at 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, the team still has a chance to earn a playoff spot with the rest of the NFC East having a combined record of 2-9-1. Rivera wants to win -- he made that clear to reporters Wednesday afternoon -- and he's willing to take a chance on a player who has won him games in the past to do so.