Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

Allen won his first four starts in 2019, throwing 901 yards and seven touchdowns to help the Panthers jump out to a 4-2 start.

"It's been fun playing with him," McCaffrey said after the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4. "Obviously, it's a next man-up mentality. Cam brought so much to our offense, so it's cool to see someone who was under his wing for a couple of years come in and do so well."

Allen knew being a leader came with his role as the starting quarterback and tried to take steps towards accomplishing that throughout the season.

"As the weeks go on, I try and take more leadership on," Allen said during the 2019 season. "And I try and put more of that stuff on myself, because the quarterback is the leader of the team. Right now, it's just, 'What could I do better on the field throughout that week?'"

Allen knew what it was like to be the new starting quarterback on a team. After initially losing a competition with Kenny Hill to be the starter at Texas A&M, Allen came in and threw four touchdowns against the No. 3-ranked Auburn Tigers and led the unranked Aggies to a 41-38 victory.

Allen was named the starter the following season, and his teammates like guard Germain Ifedi, who was entering his junior year, had already given their respect to the rising sophomore.

"He went into the fall, he didn't win the job, but he stayed confident and when he was called upon he got in there and was a leader like he never missed a beat," Ifedi told The Eagle. "That's continued to grow this offseason. He's just 19 years old and he sounds like Peyton Manning out there.