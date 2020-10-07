QB Kyle Allen To Start Sunday Vs. Rams

Four weeks into the 2020 season, the Washington Football Team has made a quarterback change. Kyle Allen will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Allen will take over for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Jr., who has completed 61.0% of his passes for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Alex Smith will serve as the backup.

Prior to Washington acquiring Allen via trade this offseason, Allen played under offensive coordinator Scott Turner and head coach Ron Rivera with the Carolina Panthers the past two seasons.

Allen appeared in two games (one start) as an undrafted rookie in 2018. Last season, Allen replaced the injured Cam Newton in Week 3 and won his first four starts. He ended up appearing in 13 games (12 starts) and completed 62.0% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions in that span.