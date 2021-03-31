Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

The top five quarterbacks have received most of the attention, but Kyle Trask could be the next signal-caller off the board once those prospects are taken. The 6-foot-5 gunslinger exploded onto the national scene in 2020 by completing nearly 69% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. He could be someone Washington drafts on Day 2 to learn and develop behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick .

Jamin Davis is listed as the No. 56 overall prospect on The Draft Network, but he'll likely go much higher in the draft because of his skillset and future potential. Despite starting just one game in his first two seasons at Kentucky, the 6-foot-4, 234-pound Davis thrived as the full-time starter in 2020, finishing third in the SEC with 102 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a touchdown. In doing so, he showcased the toughness, tackling ability and coverage prowess that has draft experts hailing him as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the class.