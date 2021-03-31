Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
General manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney's first offseason with the Washington Football Team will be a little different than what they're used to.
The NFL cancelled the Scouting Combine in its original format, which normally takes place in Indianapolis, instead electing to place more emphasis on the college pro days spread across the country. Kansas was the first school to have its pro day March 5, but the remaining schools will be hosting league scouts leading up to the draft in late April. Here are the schools that will be having their pro days this week: (check out the full pro day schedule, HERE, as well as the full list of athletes to receive a combine invite, HERE.)
- Arizona State
- Duke
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Miami
- Miami (Ohio)
- North Carolina
- Washington State
- East Carolina
- Florida Atlantic
- Louisville
- North Carolina State
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Washington
- Baylor
- Boise State
- Florida
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Wake Forest
- Minnesota
- Alabama (second)
- North Carolina-Charlotte
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
- South Florida
- UCF
- Western Kentucky
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Tulsa
Each week, Washingtonfootball.com will be highlighting 10 players trying to impress scouts and improve their draft stock. The fourth batch of pro days feature some of the best prospects in the country, led by tight end Kyle Pitts, who is regarded as one of the best players available, regardless of position.
(NOTE: Position rankings courtesy of The Draft Network)
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (Position rank: 1st)
There are elite tight end prospects, and then there is Kyle Pitts.
He has a No. 1 wide receiver skillset in a 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame, not to mention his 4.44 40-yard dash time (unofficial) and an 83 3/8-inch wing span -- the longest of any pass-catcher over the past 20 years.
Simply put, he's seen as the best tight end to come out of college in a long time.
"Pitts is going to be a matchup nightmare at the next level," ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. wrote in his latest prospect rankings. (Pitts is second.) "Don't think of him as just a tight end, though. He'll line up out wide and in the slot, too, and he has the speed to run by defensive backs. ...A smart offensive coordinator will feed him targets just like a No. 1 receiver. He has a chance to be a top-five pick."
A four-star recruit from Philadelphia, Pitts served as a backup tight end in 2018 before becoming the starter as a sophomore and putting up quality numbers (54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns) to earn first-team All-SEC honors.
This past season, though, Pitts was basically unstoppable. In just eight games, he ranked tied for third in the nation with 12 receiving touchdowns. He also led all tight ends in receiving yards (770) and averaged 17.9 yards per catch.
Tight ends have become more and more involved in NFL offenses, as the three highest single-season receiving yards totals ever at the position have come in the past three seasons (twice by Travis Kelce and once by George Kittle).
Don't expect that to change with the arrival of Pitts, who has a chance to become a franchise's No. 1 receiving weapon right away.
Here are some other players to keep an eye on throughout the week:
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (Position rank: 1st)
Even after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penei Sewell is the consensus top offensive lineman in the draft class. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound tackle not only won the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation's top interior lineman, in 2019, but he finished his sophomore season as the highest-graded offensive lineman since Pro Football Focus started grading college football in 2014. If Washington wants to select Sewell, it'll likely have to move into the top 5 to get him.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (Position rank: 2nd)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of the most popular first-round picks for Washington among draft experts, and for good reason. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound unanimous All-American can basically play anywhere and would immediately become Washington's best coverage linebacker. He stuffed the stat sheet in 2020 with 62 tackles (11 for a loss), three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a touchdown.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (Position rank: 4th)
Rashod Bateman has wreaked havoc for opposing secondaries since stepping onto Minnesota's campus in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout finished his Golden Gophers career with 77.3 receiving yards per game to go along with 19 touchdowns. He's seen as a first-round talent, and Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger believes Washington would benefit from adding him to its receiving core with the No. 19 overall pick.
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (Position rank: 4th)
Washington is still searching for its starting left tackle, and Teven Jenkins should be available when the team picks 19th. He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt senior in 2020. Even more impressive was that on 211 pass blocking snaps, according to PFF, he only allowed four quarterback pressures.
Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (Position rank: 4th)
He's not Kyle Pitts (not many tight ends are), but Tommy Tremble could be an intriguing Day 2 option to pair with Logan Thomas. He's a vicious blocker but unproven as a pass-catcher, at least in terms of his collegiate production. In three seasons at Notre Dame, Tremble combined for 35 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. However, with the help of tight ends coach Pete Hoener, Tremble would have a prime opportunity to develop into an all-around tight end.
Richie Grant, S, UCF (Position rank: 4th)
Another Day 2 prospect at a perceived position of need is Richie Grant. The free safety caused 15 turnovers over the past three seasons (10 interceptions and five forced fumbles) while averaging 86 tackles per year. Coming off an impressive Senior Bowl, Grant's draft stock continues to rise.
Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (Position rank: 6th)
The top five quarterbacks have received most of the attention, but Kyle Trask could be the next signal-caller off the board once those prospects are taken. The 6-foot-5 gunslinger exploded onto the national scene in 2020 by completing nearly 69% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. He could be someone Washington drafts on Day 2 to learn and develop behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (Position rank: 8th)
Jamin Davis is listed as the No. 56 overall prospect on The Draft Network, but he'll likely go much higher in the draft because of his skillset and future potential. Despite starting just one game in his first two seasons at Kentucky, the 6-foot-4, 234-pound Davis thrived as the full-time starter in 2020, finishing third in the SEC with 102 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a touchdown. In doing so, he showcased the toughness, tackling ability and coverage prowess that has draft experts hailing him as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the class.
Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (Position rank: 8th)
Washington could use a slot cornerback, and The Athletic's NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler believes Elijah Molden might be the best one in the class. His instincts allow Molden to consistently make plays, Brugler said, and he made plenty of them at Washington -- recording 19 pass breakups and five interceptions during his collegiate career.