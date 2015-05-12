Kyshoen Jarrett Officially Joins The Redskins

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Safety Kyshoen Jarrett was very familiar with the Redskins going to Virginia Tech, but probably nothing could have prepared him for signing a contract with them.

That's what happened on Monday, when he became one of the ten Redskins draft picks to officially sign with the team.

Jarrett stands at just 5-foot-10 but plays much bigger.

His senior season was the best statistically, as he recorded a team-high 98 tackles along with five passes defensed and three interceptions, two coming against Ohio State, which went on to win the National Championship.

"I feel like I have many strengths," Jarrett told reporters after being drafted. "I can play in the box. I can play the post. I have range as a free safety, play in the box as a strong safety. I can be a nickelback, a cornerback. I can return punts. I could do any type of special teams. I feel like I'm a very versatile player coming out of Virginia Tech and I'm happy that the Washington Redskins are allowing me to display those talents within their system."

