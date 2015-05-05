Kyshoen Jarrett Wants To Provide Best Care For His Brother

Whether it's financial assistance or time off to help, Jarrett wants to do "whatever possible" to "take some load off her shoulders."

"We all contributed to helping my mom raise him," Jarrett recalled. "It sucks right now, because everybody moved on to do their own thing, because we're grown. My oldest brother has a family to take care of. I'm trying to pursue my career to eventually help one day."

What will hopefully help Jarrett, too, is the fact that Redskins Park is only a little more than 200 miles away from his hometown of Tannersville, Pa.

"I say it did keep me grounded and kept me in my place and definitely saved me from a lot, because high school has a lot of temptations," Jarrett said to Roanoke.com of being there by his brother's side. "But me staying home and just having to take care of him, it just made sure I was in the right spot, at the right place at the right time. ... I'm definitely not disappointed in the fact that I wasn't able to go out and stuff like that."

After Daishawn grew to be too big for his mother, Jarrett took over responsibilities such as feeding him and helping him brush his teeth.

Throughout it all, Jarrett never once grumbled about staying in to help out his brother.

"He's never, ever, ever complained about supporting his brother," said Jarrett's mother, Vinise Capers. "There were even times when I said, 'This is a lot for me. This is a lot for you.' He'd have to skip out on doing things sometimes with his friends socially, and it was never, 'Aw, Mom, I never get to do anything.' I tell you, he never, ever complained."

.

.