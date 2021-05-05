Jack Del Rio: Landon Collins To Remain At Strong Safety, Benjamin St-Juste Will Play Cornerback

But apparently that thought had not crossed Del Rio's mind. When asked by Donaldson where he saw Collins playing in 2021, he definitively answered, "He's a strong safety, working his butt off and getting in shape."

"I asked him to be just a little bit lighter this year," Del Rio said. "I think another year in the system, understanding what we do, how we do it, making sure he's in the right place at the right time and that he can be the impactful player that we think he's capable of being."

So with Collins at strong safety, what does that mean for Curl?