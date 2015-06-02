Landon Collins Changes Jersey Number To Honor Sean Taylor

RELATED LINKS:
Sean Taylor has long been rookie safety Landon Collins's favorite player.
And so, while he may be a member of the New York Giants, Collins received his new No. 21 uniform on Tuesday as a way to honor the Redskins legend on the field.
Collins wore No. 26 at Alabama also to honor Taylor, who wore the same number during his playing days at the University of Miami.
So, even as Collins plays for one of his favorite team's rivals, he'll still get to tribute them and Taylor each time he hits the field.
