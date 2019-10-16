News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Landon Collins Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Oct 16, 2019 at 08:30 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Collins (1)

Redskins' safety Landon Collins has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Week for his 12 tackles and one sack in a 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Collins, a five-year veteran from the University of Alabama, recorded the fifth sack of his career on quarterback Josh Rosen on the first play of Miami's second drive in the first quarter. The sack was the defense's third of the game.

Collins signed with the Redskins in the offseason as a free agent, and since then he has been one of the most reliable players at the defense's disposal. His 12 tackles tied a season high against the Dallas Cowboys. Collins also forced a fumble and had pass defenses in the game.

Collins has 55 tackles this year – 39 of them are solo – which is a career-high. He currently leads the team in solo and total tackles through six games and is second on the team in assists.

This is the fourth time Collins has received the award. The first two came in 2016 and the third occurred in 2017 when he was playing for the New York Giants.

Related Content

news

Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Brown has flashed some of his talent during his rookie season. After a standout catch against the Cowboys, Ron Rivera and his staff want to see how much more Brown can do.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Washington prepares a response to Eagles rushing attack

The Washington Football Team has wrapped up its preparations for the home finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys to Washington winning Round 2 against Philly

The Washington Football Team has a quick turnaround after a Tuesday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

In challenging season, Rivera leans on timeless lessons from Madden mentorship

John Madden was a perpetual mentor for Ron Rivera, and Washington's head coach still leans on his lessons amid his second season with the Burgundy & Gold
Advertising