Landon Collins Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Redskins' safety Landon Collins has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Week for his 12 tackles and one sack in a 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Collins, a five-year veteran from the University of Alabama, recorded the fifth sack of his career on quarterback Josh Rosen on the first play of Miami's second drive in the first quarter. The sack was the defense's third of the game.

Collins signed with the Redskins in the offseason as a free agent, and since then he has been one of the most reliable players at the defense's disposal. His 12 tackles tied a season high against the Dallas Cowboys. Collins also forced a fumble and had pass defenses in the game.

Collins has 55 tackles this year – 39 of them are solo – which is a career-high. He currently leads the team in solo and total tackles through six games and is second on the team in assists.