Landon Collins named Week 8 NFL 'Way to Play' recipient

For the fourth year, the NFL "Way to Play" award will continue to recognize NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, safety Landon Collins of the Washington Football Team is the Week 8 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award.

With 7:45 remaining in the third quarter, Collins demonstrated proper tackling technique by keeping his head up and out while leading with his right shoulder as he wrapped up Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. He made sure he did not lead with his helmet and his tackle led to a four-yard loss on the play.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

An expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson will select the weekly winner.