



Pickup basketball. Video games. Even boxing.

Didn't matter what it was, the Landry brothers were always competing.

Derik was the oldest. Dawan was the middle child. And LaRon was the youngest.

Growing up in Ama, La., a suburb of New Orleans, the Landry brothers went at it every day.

Especially Dawan and LaRon.

LaRon, two years younger than Dawan, never aspired to be like his older brother. He aspired to beat his older brother.

"There was always competition," he said. "Our dad [Frank] bought us Sugar Ray Leonard boxing gloves and every time we used to get in an argument or want to compete against each other, he made us put on the boxing gloves and fight it out."

That was sometimes a problem for LaRon.

"Unfortunately he was the bigger one because he was older and I always used to get beat, but it was always competitive," LaRon said. "We never gave up and we always strived to be the best."

Twenty years later, Dawan and LaRon go at it in an NFL setting.

Dawan is the starting safety for the Baltimore Ravens. LaRon is the starting safety for the Redskins.

When the Redskins and Ravens play on Saturday night at FedExField, the Landry brothers won't be competing against each other on the field since they both play defense.

They will be keeping an eye on each other, though. How could they not?

During Redskins training camp this year, LaRon reflected on his relationship with Dawan and the impact he had on his life.

It took Dawan heading to college at Georgia Tech in 2002 for LaRon to realize how much respect he had for his brother.