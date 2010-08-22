News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Landry Brothers Were Always Competing

Aug 22, 2010 at 05:40 PM
143867.jpg


Pickup basketball. Video games. Even boxing.

Didn't matter what it was, the Landry brothers were always competing.

Derik was the oldest. Dawan was the middle child. And LaRon was the youngest.

Growing up in Ama, La., a suburb of New Orleans, the Landry brothers went at it every day.

Especially Dawan and LaRon.

LaRon, two years younger than Dawan, never aspired to be like his older brother. He aspired to beat his older brother.

"There was always competition," he said. "Our dad [Frank] bought us Sugar Ray Leonard boxing gloves and every time we used to get in an argument or want to compete against each other, he made us put on the boxing gloves and fight it out."

That was sometimes a problem for LaRon.

"Unfortunately he was the bigger one because he was older and I always used to get beat, but it was always competitive," LaRon said. "We never gave up and we always strived to be the best."

Twenty years later, Dawan and LaRon go at it in an NFL setting.

Dawan is the starting safety for the Baltimore Ravens. LaRon is the starting safety for the Redskins.

When the Redskins and Ravens play on Saturday night at FedExField, the Landry brothers won't be competing against each other on the field since they both play defense.

They will be keeping an eye on each other, though. How could they not?

During Redskins training camp this year, LaRon reflected on his relationship with Dawan and the impact he had on his life.

It took Dawan heading to college at Georgia Tech in 2002 for LaRon to realize how much respect he had for his brother.

"Our role kind of changed," he said. "I was competitive, but I had more God-given talent and he was more of an over-achiever type of guy. Then when I was in high school, I would always get pulls and strains and my buddies would be like, 'You have to work out, you can't just rely on God-given talent because when you go to college you're going to have to go against guys the same way, built like you and faster and stronger.'

143879.jpg



"So I took over [Dawan's] work ethic and I grew up. It has made me a phenomenal player."

Dawan would go on to become a fifth-round draft choice by the Ravens in April 2006.

Meantime, LaRon was a standout at LSU, earning first-team All-American honors after the 2006 season. He was the Redskins' first-round draft choice – sixth overall – in April 2007.

Dawan and LaRon now play 35 miles away from each other.

During the football season, they spend a lot of time together hanging out on off days.

"We see each other all the time," LaRon said. "Every time we're off on a Monday or a Tuesday, he'll come out or I'll go by him."

Do they talk football?

"Not unless we want to know something, like a technique," he said. "We'll try and pick each other's brain, and we're always critiquing each other."

It's a good thing that the Redskins and Ravens are not in the same conference.

Those conversations might be a lot less brotherly.

This season, LaRon is transitioning to more of a strong safety role – the position he played at LSU – in Jim Haslett's new 3-4 defense.

Redskins coaches believe that he can have a greater impact playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

LaRon agrees.

He was put at free safety after the passing of Sean Taylor in November 2007 and for the most part has stayed there ever since.

Even if he knew it wasn't where he belonged.

"I don't want to make a big fuss about me moving back to strong safety because when the tragedy happened with Sean, I went to free safety," he said. "That was when my big picks happened. It wasn't that I was out of position, it was just that Coach [Gregg] Williams and Coach [Greg] Blache had a different type of scheme.

"Last year, I had to sit back and let things come to me, and I'm not a sit-back type of player. I like to be in the mix, I like to attack. Being close to the ball, I'm more involved and more able to react and just play."

His aggressiveness is showing up even on the practice field during training camp.

143883.jpg



There's no tackling in practice, but Landry always seems to be involved in a hard hit, such as when he collided with Chris Cooley on a crossing route during a practice.

"He plays with what you would call a thud tempo," Cooley said. "Most guys just bump up against you when you have the ball. LaRon likes to go in full tackling mode. He's in scrimmage mode all the time...You know what you're getting out of 30. He's not making us worse, he's making us better."

Landry smiles when asked about it.

"It started in pee-wee," he said. "My dad coached me and I always gave 110 percent no matter what because how you practice is how you play. I don't want to be lackadaisical in practice because that's just going to transition over to a game. So even though we can't take players down in practice, I'm going to give 110 percent. And how it happens, it's going to happen."

Spoken like a true competitor.

Dawan would be proud.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising