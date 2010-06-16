Late-Round Picks Include Austin, Two O-Linemen

The Redskins continued to fortify and make over their offense--and in particular the offensive line--on the third and final day of the NFL Draft.
After that? All offense.
The team drafted Louisiana Tech tight end Dennis Morris in the sixth round.
In the seventh round, the Redskins acquired three picks and selected UCLA wide receiver Terrence Austin New Mexico center Erik Cook and West Virginia offensive tackle Selvish Capers.
"We saw some players that have some traits that we liked," general manager Bruce Allen said. "We feel we have some openings where they could compete for a job. I'm excited for those young men."
-- PERRY RILEY, LB, LSU
Fourth Round, 103rd Pick
The Redskins selected LSU linebacker Perry Riley in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Riley, 6-0 and 238 pounds, was the 103rd overall selection in the draft.
Riley started at weak-side linebacker in LSU's 4-3 defense the last two years, but he has the versatility to play inside as well.
Several teams that interviewed him prior to the draft indicated that they would use him as an inside linebacker.
And Riley is confident he can play in a 3-4 in the pros.
"It's going to be a transition, but I don't think it'll be too hard," he told reporters in a conference call shortly after the Redskins selected him. "Linebacker is linebacker. You get in there--see ball, hit ball. Find the running back and tackle him. Blitz and beat the offensive guard. It'll be a little different, but I'll adjust to it."
In four years at LSU, Riley totaled 185 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, two sacks, eight pass break-ups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was a 2008 finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in college football.
Last season, Riley posted 97 tackles, second-most on the team, 4.5 tackles for a loss, five pass break-ups and one interception.
In 2008, he was named defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Bowl in LSU's 38-3 win over Georgia Tech.
"I feel like I bring good size, quickness and depth to the linebacker position," Riley said. I feel like I can help the defense on third downs. I won't have to come off the field on third downs--I'm an every down backer."
He will have one familiar face in Washington. In 2006, as a freshman at LSU, he was teammates with Redskins safety LaRon Landry.
"I'm looking forward to getting reunited with him," Riley said. "He was a big-time leader for me at LSU."
Riley hails from Ellenwood, Ga., but he said his mother's side of the family grew up in Richmond, Va., and were big Redskins fans.
"The closest NFL team to them was the Redskins, so I always grew up watching the Redskins," he said. "They kind of grew on me and I've always been a Redskins fan."
-- DENNIS MORRIS, TE, Louisiana Tech
Sixth Round, 174th Pick
The Redskins selected Louisiana Tech tight end Dennis Morris in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Morris was the 174th overall selection.
At 6-2 and 265 pounds, Morris adds great size and versatility to the Redskins' offense. He could play tight end, fullback or maybe even H-back.
"That's what made him attractive to us," Bruce Allen said. "We saw a player who could not only make the 53-man roster but also help the coaches on game day with that tight 45-man roster. His flexibility as he develops will help this team."
In four years at Louisiana Tech, Morris caught 70 passes for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Morris produced his best season as a senior, when he earned All-American honors. He posted 38 catches for 623 yards and his 12 touchdowns were tops among tight ends.
He had his best game on Nov. 21 when he caught seven passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
"I feel like I'm pretty fast for my size and I can catch the ball well," he said. "I'm pretty aggressive--I like to block. So I feel like I can help the team out a lot by playing a role in a two tight ends [set] or as a fullback or an H-back."
Morris, who hails from Shreveport, La., was somewhat under the radar as a draft prospect. He was not invited to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I was disappointed," Morris said, "but some of the great tight ends and fullbacks in the league didn't get invited to the combine, so I kept my head up and kept working. I just worked out at [Louisiana Tech's] pro day and prayed I would get that call on draft day."
-- TERRENCE AUSTIN, WR, UCLA
Seventh Round, 219th Pick
The Redskins selected UCLA wide receiver Terrence Austin in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Austin, 5-11 and 172 pounds, was the 219th overall selection obtained as part of a trade with the Miami Dolphins.
In four years at UCLA, Austin posted 109 catches for 1,192 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior last year, he had 37 catches for 455 yards and a career-high four TDs.
Austin also served as the Bruins' primary punt and kick return specialist. He was second-team All-Pac 10 as a kick returner last year.
He returned 89 kickoffs for a 24.1-yard average and 95 punts for a 9.9-yard average in his career at UCLA.
In his four-year collegiate career at UCLA, Austin finished second in school annals in all-purpose yardage (4,425) and is the all-time leaders in kick returns (95) and punt returns (95).
He also caught a pass in each of his final 27 contests as a Bruin.
"It's exciting," Bruce Allen said. "We might have a player who could start for us on special teams at two return spots. I know the offensive coaches are excited to see what he can do as a receiver."
Austin grew up in Long Beach, Calif.
-- ERIK COOK, C, NEW MEXICO
Seventh Round, 229th Pick
The Redskins selected New Mexico center Erik Cook in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Cook, 6-6 and 318 pounds, was the 229th overall selection obtained as part of a trade with the New England Patriots.
Cook could compete at guard, but he is going to come in and learn the center position at first, Bruce Allen said.
"He has some flexibility," Allen said. "The first mini-camp he'll probably be learning center, which will help him get adjusted."
Cook was a three-year starter for the Lobos and he earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior.
He allowed just one sack in 470 passing attempts and committed only one penalty last year. His teammates voted him Most Valuable Player, Offensive MVP and co-Offensive Team Captain of the Year at the postseason awards banquet.
As a junior, he was second-team All-Mountain West on an offensive line that was the nation's 16th-ranked rushing offense.
Cook grew up in Albuquerque, N.M.
-- SELVISH CAPERS, OT, WEST VIRGINIA
Seventh Round, 231st Pick
The Redskins selected West Virginia offensive tackle Selvish Capers in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Capers, 6-4 and 308 pounds, was the 231st overall selection obtained as part of a trade with the New England Patriots.
Capers was a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and earned second-team All-Big East honors in 2009. He spent the first two years of his college career as a tight end before switching to offensive tackle in 2007.
Capers primarily played right tackle but from 2007-08 he was assigned to protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Pat White.
He is thought to have good mobility for a big lineman, a trait that Redskins coaches value in their zone-blocking scheme.
Capers is a native of Kenner, La.