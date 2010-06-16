Late-Round Picks Include Austin, Two O-Linemen







Austin also served as the Bruins' primary punt and kick return specialist. He was second-team All-Pac 10 as a kick returner last year.

He returned 89 kickoffs for a 24.1-yard average and 95 punts for a 9.9-yard average in his career at UCLA.

In his four-year collegiate career at UCLA, Austin finished second in school annals in all-purpose yardage (4,425) and is the all-time leaders in kick returns (95) and punt returns (95).

He also caught a pass in each of his final 27 contests as a Bruin.

"It's exciting," Bruce Allen said. "We might have a player who could start for us on special teams at two return spots. I know the offensive coaches are excited to see what he can do as a receiver."

Austin grew up in Long Beach, Calif.

-- ERIK COOK, C, NEW MEXICO

Seventh Round, 229th Pick

The Redskins selected New Mexico center Erik Cook in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Cook, 6-6 and 318 pounds, was the 229th overall selection obtained as part of a trade with the New England Patriots.

Cook could compete at guard, but he is going to come in and learn the center position at first, Bruce Allen said.

"He has some flexibility," Allen said. "The first mini-camp he'll probably be learning center, which will help him get adjusted."

Cook was a three-year starter for the Lobos and he earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior.

He allowed just one sack in 470 passing attempts and committed only one penalty last year. His teammates voted him Most Valuable Player, Offensive MVP and co-Offensive Team Captain of the Year at the postseason awards banquet.

As a junior, he was second-team All-Mountain West on an offensive line that was the nation's 16th-ranked rushing offense.

Cook grew up in Albuquerque, N.M.

-- SELVISH CAPERS, OT, WEST VIRGINIA

Seventh Round, 231st Pick

The Redskins selected West Virginia offensive tackle Selvish Capers in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Capers, 6-4 and 308 pounds, was the 231st overall selection obtained as part of a trade with the New England Patriots.

Capers was a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and earned second-team All-Big East honors in 2009. He spent the first two years of his college career as a tight end before switching to offensive tackle in 2007.

Capers primarily played right tackle but from 2007-08 he was assigned to protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Pat White.

He is thought to have good mobility for a big lineman, a trait that Redskins coaches value in their zone-blocking scheme.