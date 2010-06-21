Late-Round Picks Include Two Linebackers







In nine games last year, Glenn recorded 51 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble.

He was forced to sit out four games after he was suspended by the team for a violation of team rules.

Glenn switched to linebacker as a senior so that he could get more playing time and avoid a crowded offensive backfield. It was a mutual decision by himself and the coaching staff.

As a running back, Glenn totaled 143 carries for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

His best year was in 2007, when he rushed for 370 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 carries. He had two touchdowns in a game against top-ranked USC.

"What's nice about Glenn is just that he is a little bit raw and he is new to the position, but he's a good athlete," Jim Zorn said. "He played at a high level and he played on a tremendous team.

"[Nebraska] had enough confidence in him to start him at that position. I think that formula just allows us to be optimistic about what his chances are."

Glenn has struggled with leg and foot injuries during his college career, but he told reporters those problems are behind him.