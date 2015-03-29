Late-Round Prospects Search For Pro Days Boosts

While they've been among the best at their position dating back to their days in Pop Warner, your performance in a workout in front of scouts can change your draft stock almost instantly.

University of Utah's Nate Orchard hopes that his performance at the school's pro day will at the very least continue to help his slow rise up draft boards.

But before Orchard can possibly join Luther Ellis, David Ellis and Manny Fernandez as former Utah defensive ends who translated well to the NFL, he's just happy to have workouts over with.

Now it's all about what teams think of him.

"Good to get it over with, man," Orchard told The Salt Lake Tribune. "Been anxious about it. Now that it's done, it's done. Now just keep meeting with teams and have works and just continue the process."

Orchard's play exploded during the 2014 season, at he set a career-high with 54 tackles while also shattering the school's record for sacks with 18.5.

Brandt Impressed By South Florida Tight EndDespite windy conditions in Tampa, South Florida held its pro day in front of scouts from 15 different teams.

Tight end Mike McFarland stood out during his performance, running the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds while also logging a 35-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-8 broad jump.

"It's motivating to the fullest extent," he said of his performance to GoUSFBulls.com. "This was always my childhood dream for me just to be able to perform in front of these teams. Hopefully one day I'll be able to play for one of them."

Gil Brandt believes the performance could put him into late-round selection talks.

"He had a good workout, impressing everybody with his athleticism, and how well he ran and caught the ball," Brandt wrote. "McFarland could be a late-round selection because of the shortage of tight ends in this year's draft class, or be a priority free-agent for a team following the draft."

During his senior season, the 6-foot-6, 252-pound McFarland recorded 315 yards on 27 receptions.