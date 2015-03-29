Late-Round Prospects Search For Pro Days Boosts

With none of the larger schools hosting pro days on Thursday, it gave way for prospects from schools like South Florida and North Dakota State to showcase their talents to NFL scouts.
Pro days can be quite the proposition for future NFL players.
Here's a look at the University of Utah's 2015 Pro Day that took place in Salt Lake City.
While they've been among the best at their position dating back to their days in Pop Warner, your performance in a workout in front of scouts can change your draft stock almost instantly.
University of Utah's Nate Orchard hopes that his performance at the school's pro day will at the very least continue to help his slow rise up draft boards.
But before Orchard can possibly join Luther Ellis, David Ellis and Manny Fernandez as former Utah defensive ends who translated well to the NFL, he's just happy to have workouts over with.
Now it's all about what teams think of him.
"Good to get it over with, man," Orchard told The Salt Lake Tribune. "Been anxious about it. Now that it's done, it's done. Now just keep meeting with teams and have works and just continue the process."
Orchard's play exploded during the 2014 season, at he set a career-high with 54 tackles while also shattering the school's record for sacks with 18.5.
Brandt Impressed By South Florida Tight EndDespite windy conditions in Tampa, South Florida held its pro day in front of scouts from 15 different teams.
Tight end Mike McFarland stood out during his performance, running the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds while also logging a 35-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-8 broad jump.
"It's motivating to the fullest extent," he said of his performance to GoUSFBulls.com. "This was always my childhood dream for me just to be able to perform in front of these teams. Hopefully one day I'll be able to play for one of them."
Gil Brandt believes the performance could put him into late-round selection talks.
"He had a good workout, impressing everybody with his athleticism, and how well he ran and caught the ball," Brandt wrote. "McFarland could be a late-round selection because of the shortage of tight ends in this year's draft class, or be a priority free-agent for a team following the draft."
During his senior season, the 6-foot-6, 252-pound McFarland recorded 315 yards on 27 receptions.
Eight From North Dakota State Participate In Pro Day
Over the last four years, no NCAA Division I football team has been as dominating as the North Dakota State Bison.
From 2011-14, the Bison have accumulated an overall record of 58-3 and have won 16 straight playoff games en route to four National Championships.
Of the eight to participate in their Pro Day late last week, running back John Crockett and linebacker Kyle Emanuel received the most attention.
Crockett – who finished six rushing yards shy of 2,000 during his senior season – said the progression from title game to the East-West Shrine Game to now the pro day "has been crazy," but he's ready to live his NFL dream.
"To say, 'You might be an NFL football player,' that is something you dream about," Crockett told InForum.com. "To actually have the opportunity to have that door be right there, and have it be kind of open a little bit, you want to kick that sucker down, get in there and do some work."
Emanuel, the 2014 Buck Buchanan Award winner, given to the Football Championship Subdivison's top defensive player, said at the NFL level he wants to do anything the coaches will let him try.
"I want to be versatile," Emanuel said. "I don't want people to say, 'We can only use him in this situation (or) that situation.' I want to be on the field all three downs."
RELATED LINKS:-- Texas Products Take Center Stage At Pro Day
-- 2015 Redskins Free Agency Journal
.
.
.