Leesa Named The Official Mattress Of The Washington Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA. —The Washington Redskins have formed a multi-year partnership with Leesa Sleep, an innovative, direct-to-consumer mattress company that offers premium 100 percent American-made mattresses delivered directly to your door.

The agreement marks Leesa's first NFL partnership and major U.S. sports sponsorship. As the "Official Mattress of the Washington Redskins," Leesa will be launching a series of unique activations, including a social media program that features Washington Redskins players delivering Leesa Mattresses to unsuspecting fans.

"Leesa is a cutting edge brand and leader in their industry" said Terry Bateman, Washington Redskins Executive Vice President. "We've designed a multifaceted partnership that integrates through various channels endemic to our team, and we're excited to introduce the next phase of our relationship."

Leesa has grown quickly since its launch in 2014, leveraging social media, influencer marketing, and a powerful social impact program to reach its millennial audience. The company believes this partnership will extend its recognition and strengthen the brand. Leesa will showcase their state-of-the-art mobile brand experience at each Washington Redskins home game, beginning Sunday, Nov. 13, providing fans the opportunity to test out a Leesa mattress at FedExField.

"We are excited about our partnership with the Washington Redskins," said David Wolfe, Leesa Sleep Chief Executive Officer. "Having lived and worked in Virginia for 22 years, I know how passionate Redskins fans are about their team. Together I hope we can help people better understand the importance of sleep in our lives whether we are humble fans, elite athletes or people just looking for a better place to sleep. I believe that better sleep leads to winning performances which will be a win-win for everyone."