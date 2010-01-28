Lloyd Suffers Fractured Clavicle In Practice

Brandon Lloyd sustained a fractured right clavicle on the last play of Wednesday's practice at Redskins Park. He has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The collarbone injury typically takes about six weeks to heal, so Lloyd's status for the rest of the season is uncertain.

Lloyd will not require surgery, team officials said. His shoulder was in a sling shortly after practice and he could be fitted for a brace to help the healing process.

Lloyd suffered the injury diving for a pass in the end zone during practice.

"He caught a ball and hit the ground," head coach Joe Gibbs said.

After starting most of last season, Lloyd served as a reserve wide receiver this year. In nine games, he had two catches for 14 yards.

The injury further depletes the Redskins' injury-riddled wide receiver corps.

Santana Moss missed Wednesday's practice as he continues to recover from a heel injury.

James Thrash also missed practice after suffering a high ankle sprain in last Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

That leaves the Redskins with just three healthy wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El and veterans Keenan McCardell and Reche Caldwell.

"We'll just have to see with Brandon," Gibbs said. "Other [receivers] will get opportunities. Other [receivers] will have to step up."

Regarding Moss, who sat out the Eagles game, Gibbs said: "It's a heel, it's a soft-tissue type injury, and we'll just have to see how quickly he'll get back."

The Redskins added some wide receiver insurance--at least for practices--with the signing of first-year player Burl Toler to the practice squad.

Toler, 6-2 and 185 pounds, rejoined spent the 2007 preseason with the club, catching three passes for 26 yards in four games, before he was released in final cuts.

Toler also caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Aug. 4 scrimmage against the Ravens.