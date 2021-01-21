Logan Thomas, Chase Young Among PFF's Most Valuable Additions For 2020

Washington gave Thomas a chance to be a No. 1 tight end, and he responded by finishing as one of the team's most consistent pass-catchers and a physical blocker. He missed just one offensive snap over the final six games, a testament to his importance.

Young lined up along a dominant defensive line yet still found ways to stand out, which has led a litany of postseason honors.﻿ He was one of three rookies to make this list after earning an overall grade of 87.5 -- no other defensive rookie eclipsed 75.0 -- to go along with 40 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles.

"It's not easy for a rookie pass-rusher to come in and make an impact against the wily tackles of the NFL, but that's just what Young did this season," Fragoza wrote. "The second overall pick confirmed all of his pre-draft priors, as his play demonstrated the potential to be an elite edge defender for years to come."