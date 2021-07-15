Making The Leap: Logan Thomas' Foundation For His Ascension

Hoener estimated that Thomas was in "over a thousand" plays last year, so in terms of being a reliable target, he's one of the best Washington has at its disposal.

"He can...totally understand where he needs to be," Hoener said, "and where the quarterback expects him to be."

That comes from staying in constant communication with the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks. They discuss how they want certain plays to be run and what they're looking for in his body language during plays. There's nothing complicated to it; it's exactly how he would connect with them off the field.

"It's just communicating, talking," Thomas said. "Watching a little film together and getting on the same page."

The comfort and confidence in the system is where Thomas feels he has grown the most. Aside from his growth in the passing game, he also has a better grasp on his footwork on run blocks. Confidence is a crazy thing, Hoener said, and after Thomas made a few key plays, his whole persona changed.