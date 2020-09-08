Logan Thomas Wants To Be A Reliable Target For Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team coaches have had their eyes on Logan Thomas since they made him one of their top targets in free agency, believing he has shown flashes of the same athletic ability as 14-year veteran Greg Olsen.

For the past month, Dwayne Haskins Jr. has had his eyes focused on Thomas as well, particularly in the red zone, and the two have developed a knack for scoring touchdowns in practice.

"I just want to be somebody [Haskins is] confident in to make a play," Thomas told reporters Aug. 28. "I think that's the reason we have such a connection because if he throws it to me, nothing bad is going to happen. It's either going to be a catch or an incompletion. I think that's the way you've got to look at it."

Thomas developed a bond with Haskins in training camp despite working with him for only four weeks. Although he is still adjusting to Washington's offense, he has provided Haskins with a reliable option outside of go-to targets like Terry McLaurin. The hope is for that budding relationship, along with Thomas' growing skillset, to carry over into the regular season.