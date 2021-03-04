Following a 1-on-1 meeting with Williams, Fletcher went to lunch with linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, and they spent the next few hours getting to know each other and pouring over the defensive game plan. Fletcher had not agreed to a deal yet, but his agent and Washington were negotiating.

"My initial call with [my agent] from the first offer was maybe about 2 o'clock that afternoon," Fletcher said. "And I could say probably by maybe 6 or 7 o'clock, we had agreed to a deal. Things moved fairly quickly."

Fletcher was actually getting out of a limousine at the Verizon Center in D.C. when he received the call. He was with Smoot, a fellow free agent, Gray and safeties coach Steve Jackson, and they had just arrived to see the Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks.

At that point, the basketball game was the last thing on his mind. He had to call his wife, Charne, who was eight months pregnant with one of their two daughters, and his family members about signing with Washington.