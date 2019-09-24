London Fletcher Inducted Into Washington Ring Of Fame

During a special halftime tribute alongside Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams, former Redskins linebacker Fletcher stood in awe as he became forever etched into franchise history.
"Redskins nation, I've been working for this my whole life," Fletcher exclaimed during his halftime speech, surrounded by media and family members.
"When I think about this storied franchise ... you know for me to be the 50th member of the Ring of Fame. That's special. There's been a lot of great football players for this organization, and I always try to represent the burgundy and gold on and off the field in a matter that would be pleasing to the players that played prior to me and those who are coming up after me."
Fletcher then mentioned Redskins legends Art Monk, Dexter Manley, and Charles Mann as examples of historic burgundy and gold figures he strived to become during his time in Washington.
During his seven seasons in Washington, Fletcher was instrumental within the core of the Redskins defense. A four-time Pro Bowler, Fletcher recorded at least 111 tackles in each season in Washington, with a career high of 166 coming in 2011 that led all NFL defenders.
Fletcher started in each game he appeared for Washington, totaling 112 starts. Over the duration of his 16-year NFL career appeared in 256 games.