News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

London Fletcher Training Camp Media Session

Aug 06, 2010 at 03:20 PM

On playing in the 3-4 defense:
"This is my first time playing in a 3-4 defense. I have appreciated it for many years. The great success from the teams that play the 3-4 – Pittsburgh comes to mind, obviously Baltimore. They have been dominant defenses for a long period of time. As far as changes in my responsibilities, there is some alignment changes and field type of things, but at the end of the day football is football."

On what excites him about playing in the new system:
"The possibilities, the things that we can do to create confusion on offense. To bring a fourth rusher, to bring a corner, safety, linebackers, you just never know what types of pressures we are bringing and where the pressure is coming from. It creates a lot of havoc for an offense."

On Head Coach Mike Shanahan creating competition among all positions:
"I was talking to Steve Atwater who is here doing an internship as a coach. He was talking about the talent on this football team. I was telling him one of the great things that coach (Mike) Shanahan and (general manager) Bruce Allen has done is create a competition at every position. I think we have about 30 or something new players on this team. That's a lot. One of the great things is that he has created competition. We will filter a really great football team."

On DT Albert Haynesworth's absence creating opportunities for other defensive lineman:
"I just mentioned about the competition at every position, the depth that we have now. There are a lot of good football players at every position. Right now guys are taking advantage of their opportunities to show the coaches that I can play football and make the decisions tough on him."

On training camp under Mike Shanahan:
"He definitely emphasizes tempo and practicing at a game-type tempo. That's one of the big things he emphasizes - getting out of the huddle, tempo, tempo, tempo. It's going to pay off for us."

On if the team is cramming more intensity in the morning practice due to the light afternoon practices:
"One thing he does is create a lot of different scenarios for us. Today we worked on football related things in terms of basically moving the football. Offense gets an opportunity to move the ball. To get a first down they keep it and the defense gets an opportunity to stop them. Everybody on the sidelines creates a football type of atmosphere or a game-type of atmosphere out there where you have to make decisions. He's done a great job as of how he has run practice."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising