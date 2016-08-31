Mack Brown Makes Big Final Impression Against Tampa Bay

With running backs Matt Jones and Chris Thompson injured and resting for the last two preseason games, and with rookie Keith Marshall sent to Injured Reserve this past week, both Brown and Kelley had ample opportunities to run the ball for an extended series of plays and drives to find a rhythm.

"I just went out there and left everything on the field," Brown said. "I praise God for everything. I want to be here so I left everything on the field. Hopefully, it's good things from here on."

Because of the water-logged field and poor throwing conditions, head coach Jay Gruden and offensive coordinator Sean McVay decided on a heavy load of run plays with quarterback Nate Sudfeld under center. By the second drive, after a series of hefty rushes, Brown found an escape hole, the springboard to a memorable, rainy night.

The Florida product took a few steps to his left and then burst up through the second level up the middle of the field for 21 yards. After losing four yards on the next run play, he took a draw for 10 yards up the middle to show more of his versatility, finding success lined up in both the shotgun and I-formation. From his time the Gators, Brown had experience with slick conditions, too.

"I played at the University of Florida, so we had no indoor stadium at first, or practice facility," Brown said, "so I played in the rain all the time. I'm used to it."

It certainly looked like it. Two offensive drives later, Brown's quick bursts out of the backfield and steady feet earned him his first touchdown of the year. On a misdirection play that began with a few steps to his left, Brown made a hard cut to his right, running against the grain of the defense and used two nice blocks from T.J. Thorpe and Rashad Ross to his advantage. Then he used his speed.

Brown, who only rushed for 81 yards all of last preseason, made a couple jukes on cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah, and eventually outran three Buccaneers defenders before diving into the end zone, capping a 60-yard run.

"Coach told me early I've got to finish," Brown said. "Those two runs before I should've came through and broke some long runs so that last one I had to finish it to score. It gives the team the momentum and we came out with a win. That's the main thing. I just had to finish that last touchdown – that's it."

The strong night continued for Brown, as he picked up consistent chunks of yards, occasionally rattling off a bigger gain – like a 22-yard scamper through a big hole led by offensive lineman Isaiah Williams in the second quarter – to complement Kelley's bruising style.