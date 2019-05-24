Made Up And Over! It's A Rookie Makeover! 

Ashley D.

Out of eleven rookies I wasn't expecting to be one of the two ladies selected for a makeover. I mean let's be honest … not to brag but my rookie class is beautiful, it could've been any of us! When my name was called there was that instant moment of wondering what was going through Stephanie's mind for my look: is she cutting my hair, making it longer? Oh my goodness am I getting a new color?! Either way, being the kind of girl I am, changes don't phase me. I actually embrace them! Good ones, that is.

Not too long after being selected, Amy and I were on our way to our appointment at Mixed Elements Salon. Walking inside was like walking into a spa, the atmosphere was relaxing and pleasant. As we were warmly greeted by Sandy and Brenda, we toured the salon (which was huge) as they discussed the styles they would be giving us.

Finally, it was time to get started. As I sat in the chair I stared at my blonde hair trying to imagine how'd I look with the style I had been given. My stylist, Sophia, explained she would be toning down my blonde hair and adding lowlights. With that being said she began to work her magic.

After mixing the colors for the dye, sweeping it through my hair, and washing the excess color, it was time to style and reveal my new look. I was in shock! It looked nothing like I thought it would … it was better and it was bomb! Toning down the blonde softened and brought out my features. The lowlights gave it mystery and I was in love! I couldn't help staring at myself the entire time she was styling my hair! Even afterwards, anything that provided a reflection; I was stealing glimpses.

To say the least I was satisfied with my new look, Sophia jammed (snaps fingers).

Cheers,