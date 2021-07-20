Making The Leap: What's Next For Kam Curl?

And Curl has already proven he can handle the mental responsibilities to switch positions at any moment. There are times when he would move from nickel corner to strong safety to dime linebacker, often from one down to the next, because his coaches saw that he had the mental capacity to do it.

"It's always good to have one solid guy at a position," Curl said, "but it's even better, in my opinion, to know that if one guy goes down, we've still got another guy who's solid at that position."

Now that Curl has already shown that he can handle the hybrid role, Chris Harris has seen more of a "quiet confidence" in the second-year player. He proved he can compete at the highest level, Harris said, which has helped him become more talkative in the huddle and understand what defenses are trying to attack him.

The way Harris sees it, the swagger was rightfully earned.