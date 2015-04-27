Malcom Brown Ready To Prove He 'Can Do It All'

After three season with the Texas Longhorns, defensive lineman Malcom Brown his ready to prove to the NFL that he is a versatile prospect.
When it came time to decide on his NFL future after his junior season, Texas Longhorns' defensive lineman Malcom Brown needed to take into consideration far more than just his personal goals.
"A lot went into it because I had to finish school, my wife had to finish school, so that took a lot of thought because both us wanted to finish school," he said. "So we sat down and talked and came up with the best decision was to come out."
The father of two girls – a 4-year old and 6-month old – Brown says that it's a different mindset when you're playing to provide for your family.
"It just gives me more motives," Brown told reporters at his NFL Combine press conference. "I'm not just playing for myself anymore. I'm playing to support my family. I can't just think about myself when I make decision. I have to think about my daughters and my wife bring supportive."
After three seasons, 165 total tackles (29 for loss) and 8.5 sacks, the 6-foot-2, 319-pound Brown decided it was time to declare for the NFL Draft. He played in every game since he stepped onto campus as a true freshman, and started the final 26 contests of his college career.
Brown was a consensus first-team All-American following his junior season, and was also tabbed as a finalist for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) and Outland Trophy (top interior lineman).
As a sophomore, he was given the team's Joseph W. Moore Tenacity Award for Defense, along with current Washington Redskins outside linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat.
When it came time to decide on returning to Texas or going pro, Brown is confident that he made the right choice after taking everything into consideration.
"I could have tacked on another good year," he said. "It wasn't just striking when the iron's hot because I could have had another hot year. It was more just talking to everybody, taking everything into consideration and at the end of the day I just made a good decision."
At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Brown produced numbers that landed him in the middle of the defensive line group. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds, benched 225 pounds 26 times and ran the three-cone drill in 7.84 seconds.
Afterward, his NFL.com scouting profile gave him a 6.26 grade on a 10-point scale. In other words, they view Brown as a player who can start right away as a rookie, thanks in large part due to his on-field performance this past season.
"Penetrating big man who took a huge step forward as an NFL prospect in 2014," the profile reads. "Brown has hand quickness and uses hands like an NFL starter. Some personnel men believe Brown can play multiple spots along the line in a 4-3 or 3-4 defense."
And while his profile compares him to Sylvester Williams of the Denver Broncos, Brown has tried to model his game after Ndamukong Suh. In particular, Brown likes the aggressive nature of the disruptive Suh, adding that he's "fast, leaves his heart on the field."
In college, Brown saw his fair share of time across the Longhorns' front. While he primarily played defensive tackle, Brown wants whichever team that drafts him to know that they're getting a versatile player.
"You can put me anywhere," he said. "I already know how to play the positions. I played end, stand-up end, all that last year. I played nose the previous two years, freshman and sophomore years.
"I can do it all."
