Malcom Brown Ready To Prove He 'Can Do It All'

"It just gives me more motives," Brown told reporters at his NFL Combine press conference. "I'm not just playing for myself anymore. I'm playing to support my family. I can't just think about myself when I make decision. I have to think about my daughters and my wife bring supportive."

After three seasons, 165 total tackles (29 for loss) and 8.5 sacks, the 6-foot-2, 319-pound Brown decided it was time to declare for the NFL Draft. He played in every game since he stepped onto campus as a true freshman, and started the final 26 contests of his college career.

Brown was a consensus first-team All-American following his junior season, and was also tabbed as a finalist for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) and Outland Trophy (top interior lineman).

As a sophomore, he was given the team's Joseph W. Moore Tenacity Award for Defense, along with current Washington Redskins outside linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat.

When it came time to decide on returning to Texas or going pro, Brown is confident that he made the right choice after taking everything into consideration.

"I could have tacked on another good year," he said. "It wasn't just striking when the iron's hot because I could have had another hot year. It was more just talking to everybody, taking everything into consideration and at the end of the day I just made a good decision."