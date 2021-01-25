With Mayhew And Hurney, Washington Has 48 Years Of Experience At Its Disposal

Hurney learned from former Washington and Chargers general manager Bobby Beathard, which gave him the experience needed to update Panthers rosters through various trades. He brought in tight end Greg Olsen, who was selected to three Pro Bowls with the team, and before that he signed quarterback Jake Delhomme, who led the Panthers to a Super Bowl in 2004 and is currently second in franchise history for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

And thanks to his past experience working with Rivera, he is already on the same page with the head coach. That, Casserly said, is huge.

"He can translate things when things have to get translated. When the coach talks about something and maybe somebody doesn't understand it, he's the 'go-between.' You got a rock solid guy."

Washington was in need of a general manager this offseason, and while Mayhew will have the general manager title, Rivera has brought in two executives with experience in the role. Both will report to Rivera, but improving Washington's roster, which was good enough to more than double its win total from 2019 and win the NFC East, will be a collaborative effort.

There are still some steps needed for turning what is now a division-winning team into a perennial playoff contender, but having Mayhew and Hurney working towards realizing that goal is a good place to start.