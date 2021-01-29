How The Previous GM Experience Of Martin Mayhew And Marty Hurney Will Help Washington

Marty Hurney does not have an opinion about the engineering industry because he admittedly is not informed enough. But ask Hurney's son, an engineer, about the NFL, and he will likely have some thoughts.

"Everybody knows football, and everybody has an opinion," Hurney told Senior Vice President of Media & Content Julie Donaldson about what it's like to be a general manager. "So, you really have to have the confidence in yourself after going through all the work, after listening to everybody, after taking that collaborative approach that Martin and I have continuously referred to. Then you have to have the confidence to make those recommendations for what the organization does."

The Washington Football Team utilizes a coach-centric structure, meaning Martin Mayhew (general manager) and Hurney (executive vice president of football/player personnel) will report directly to head coach Ron Rivera. Still, the duo's combined 23 years of general manager experience will be invaluable as the reshaped front office attempts to rebuild this franchise into a consistent winner.