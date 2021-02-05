'What If We Had Both?': Inside The Hiring Process Of Martin Mayhew And Marty Hurney

Rivera believes Washington has a strong personnel department because of Mayhew and Hurney, and both have strengths that complement each other. That has already been apparent in their first two weeks, as Hurney said they have talked "20 times a day, and that might be a low estimate." And in those discussions there have been moments where they realize they have the same viewpoint on prospects.

"There's just so much that we have in common with the way that we view the game," Mayhew said. "I think our history here, both of us feel the impact that we can have here and appreciate what we had here before. Just the passion, I think, for both of us to get back to being the best, and I look forward to working with Marty and Ron toward that goal."

Mayhew said he and Hurney have had different experiences in their careers, but both have been general managers in the past, and that common thread will be imperative to connecting their areas of expertise. It will take a collaborative effort, which is what each of them stressed during their introductory press conference.