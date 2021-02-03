5 Takeaways: Washington's Reshaped Front Office Addresses The Media

4. Mayhew and Hurney believe Rivera put Washington on the path towards taking the next step.

Neither Mayhew nor Hurney took their respective positions in Washington without experience working with a young team before. Hurney did it 2002 in his first stint as the Carolina Panthers' general manager, while Mayhew did so with the Detroit Lions in 2009. What they have realized is that in order to take the next step in being a contender, a proper culture needs to be established, and Rivera has already done that in his first season.

"You've got to have guys that like the full process," Mayhew said. "We want to keep adding guys that have those similar traits and keep adding young, talented players that love the game, have what I call football passion, that love the entire process. When you add the right kind of people, you're going to have the right kind of success."

That is what Hurney saw when he evaluated what Washington's coaching staff had already been able to accomplish with the roster. Now, the veterans and other players can teach the rookies and free agents signees about the culture from the start. He saw the leadership "really, really grow and stand out" last season, and that is a credit to what Rivera instituted.

Mayhew did not say how "close" he thinks Washington is to competing for a championship, but he has been to the Super Bowl as a player and an executive. One of the biggest similarities between the two teams was the ability to consistently improve every day. He mentioned that players on both of those teams were excited about the weekly preparation for game days, and that is the kind of attitude he wants to inject into Washington.