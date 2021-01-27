'It's Special': Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Excited To Be Back In Washington

Hurney has been a general manager twice and brings 28 seasons of executive experience to Washington, but before all that, he was just another local kid with a love for football.

Hurney grew up in Wheaton, Maryland, went to Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney and attended Catholic University in Washington D.C., where he admittedly had no idea what he wanted to do for a career. He began writing for the school newspaper, which eventually led to him covering Washington's Super Bowl runs in 1983 and 1988 for local newspapers and building a close relationship with Beathard.

That created a path towards becoming an executive, and Hurney took full advantage, climbing up the ranks to become the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, a position he held from 2002–2012 and then again from 2017–2020. By coming to Washington, Hurney is not only reuniting with Rivera but also the franchise he grew up with.