Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Have A Shared Philosophy For Building Washington's Roster

Mayhew and Hurney will report directly to Rivera, which aligns with Washington's coach-centric approach to structuring the franchise, and that is also something the two believe is the right approach. Mayhew sees that working out well because he knows Rivera's reputation and has been part of a similar structure in San Francisco. He worked closely with 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, with the latter making the primary roster decisions, and that approach got the team to a Super Bowl.

"They're very close, they spend a lot of time together," Mayhew said of Lynch and Shanahan. "As Marty and I have been doing this past week and plan to spend more time with Ron as well, I think it's important that we all mesh together to make it work. I know that Ron is very capable of being that final decision-maker."

Hurney, who worked Rivera for nearly half of his time as the Panthers' general manager, can vouch for the head coach's ability. Rivera knows what he wants, Hurney said, and that helps everyone on the staff.

"He's had a consistent philosophy since he's become a head coach, in my opinion," Hurney said. "It was not a surprise to me to see him come in and do what he did last year. Ron is very direct, very easy to understand what he wants, and he makes that clear not only to players but to everybody in the organization that works for him."

Mayhew and Hurney are already at work evaluating players at the Senior Bowl, which is the first time the two have scouted talent together. It is a new experience for both of them, but they at least know they are on the same page.