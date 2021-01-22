Top 10 Quotes: Washington Adds Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney To Front Office

NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco on Martin Mayhew, who served as the 49ers' vice president of player personnel the past two seasons:

"He seems to be a very upbeat, likable guy. There's no question in my mind that the experience working with the 49ers, where things didn't always go well on the field for the 49ers, but the organization stuck together. And so, I can't imagine that was anything but a positive experience for Mayhew to kind of see how the operation is run. To be part of an organization that did go to a Super Bowl last season and see how it's supposed to work and knowing that the coaching staff and personnel department have to be an extension of each other, there has to be a tremendous amount of communication. I think there will be a lot of that with Washington. So hey, I say if you're a fan of Washington, you have to be happy with the people in charge of making those decisions."

Former Washington general manager Charley Casserly on Martin Mayhew's versatility as an executive:

"I go back to Detroit, he took over a team that was 0-16. Now no one ever did that before and he took them to the playoffs, the playoffs twice with three different head coaches. He's smart, he has experience in all areas: administration, contract negotiations, salary cap, player personnel, pro and college. This guy was in the XFL, the first XFL and ran operations for them. He has a wide variety of experience, is not an ego guy. He's a team guy, and obviously has some tradition here, so he appreciates what he's walking in to. Excellent hire."

Charley Casserly on how being with the 49ers will help Martin Mayhew here: