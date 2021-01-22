5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney

The Washington Football Team has officially hired Marty Hurney as its executive vice president of football/player personnel, reuniting him with head coach Ron Rivera, who worked with Hurney with the Carolina Panthers.

Hurney has decades of experience that will be vital to Washington as it tries to improve on Rivera's first season, which resulted in the team winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record. Here are five things to know about Washington's newest executive.

1. He has ties to the DMV.

Hurney's hiring will act as something of a homecoming for him; he grew up in Wheaton, Maryland, went to Our Lady of Good Counsel and attended The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Hurney told the Washington Post in 2004 that he did not know what he wanted to do in college. He had several majors, including medical technology and English; "I can't even remember them all," he told Michael Wilbon. But he did love football, so he started covering sports for the school newspaper. That took him on a path to working for the Montgomery Journal,the Washington Starandthe Washington Times after college.

Hurney covered Washington's Super Bowl runs in 1983 and 1988, which led to him developing a close relationship with then-general manager Bobby Beathard. After the 1988 season, Beathard convinced then-owner Jack Kent Cooke to hire Hurney to the public relations department.

There were common threads that Hurney took from being a sportswriter to working for an NFL team, but the biggest was his love for sports, which was always the most appealing part of being a writer for him.