Marvin Lewis Believes Redskins Will Succeed Under Jay Gruden

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis remains confident that Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has what it takes to succeed. Lewis on Tuesday talked about his former offensive coordinator at the NFL's owner's meetings.
Marvin Lewis understands the pressure placed on a first-year head coach.
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has coached professional football in three different leagues, winning championships at each stop. Have a look back at his illustrious career.
Lewis – who was the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator during the 2002 season – was named the Cincinnati Bengals head coach early in 2003 after the franchise suffered its worst season with a league-worst record of 2-14.
The veteran coach would eventually get the Bengals to the playoffs in his third season at the helm, and has since built a consistent contender.
From 2011-2013, the defensive-minded coach entrusted his offense to Jay Gruden. Gruden, in turn, would eventually become a head coach on his own in 2014 with the Redskins.
After a difficult first season in Washington, Lewis believes the best is yet to come for his former offensive coordinator.
"There's things that occur the first year — even though Jay has had experience being head coach in other leagues — there's things that occur [where] there's no step one, step two, step three to get you through," Lewis said Tuesday at the NFL Owner's Meetings, according to CSN Washington.com.
Lewis added that while bad days are simply unavoidable as a head coach, "they become fewer and fewer" after the first year.
"That first year as a head coach, there's those days that come around, and you can't wait for them to be over," Lewis continued. "You just have to roll up sleeves and go at it."
Lewis said Gruden has "weathered the storm and now he's going into year two."
A thought already shared by several Redskins players this offseason, Lewis said he thinks the 2015 season could be a rebound year for Gruden and the Redskins simply because everybody aboard has a better grasp of what is expected out of them.
"Everybody knows each other better," Lewis said. "The players have a better feel for him. And him for them. That will be good."
