Marvin Lewis Believes Redskins Will Succeed Under Jay Gruden

Lewis – who was the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator during the 2002 season – was named the Cincinnati Bengals head coach early in 2003 after the franchise suffered its worst season with a league-worst record of 2-14.

The veteran coach would eventually get the Bengals to the playoffs in his third season at the helm, and has since built a consistent contender.

From 2011-2013, the defensive-minded coach entrusted his offense to Jay Gruden. Gruden, in turn, would eventually become a head coach on his own in 2014 with the Redskins.

After a difficult first season in Washington, Lewis believes the best is yet to come for his former offensive coordinator.

"There's things that occur the first year — even though Jay has had experience being head coach in other leagues — there's things that occur [where] there's no step one, step two, step three to get you through," Lewis said Tuesday at the NFL Owner's Meetings, according to CSN Washington.com.