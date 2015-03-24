News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Marvin Lewis Believes Redskins Will Succeed Under Jay Gruden

Mar 24, 2015 at 08:00 AM
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis remains confident that Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has what it takes to succeed. Lewis on Tuesday talked about his former offensive coordinator at the NFL's owner's meetings. 

Marvin Lewis understands the pressure placed on a first-year head coach.

Coaching History Of Jay Gruden

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has coached professional football in three different leagues, winning championships at each stop. Have a look back at his illustrious career.

Gruden served as head coach of the Predators for nine seasons (1998-2001 and 2004-08), leading the Predators to four championship game appearances and two league titles as a coach.
Gruden coached for seven seasons (2002-08) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning a Super Bowl championship ring as an offensive assistant in 2002.
Gruden coached for seven seasons (2002-08) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning a Super Bowl championship ring as an offensive assistant in 2002.

In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.
In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.

In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.
In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.
In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.
In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.
In 2010, Gruden assumed the roles of head coach and GM of the UFL's Florida Tuskers, leading them to their second consecutive championship game appearance.
Gruden spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gruden spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gruden spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gruden spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.
In his tenure in Cincinnati from 2011-13, the Bengals averaged 10 wins a season, making three consecutive playoff appearances and earning an AFC North championship in 2013.
In his tenure in Cincinnati from 2011-13, the Bengals averaged 10 wins a season, making three consecutive playoff appearances and earning an AFC North championship in 2013.

In his tenure in Cincinnati from 2011-13, the Bengals averaged 10 wins a season, making three consecutive playoff appearances and earning an AFC North championship in 2013.
In his tenure in Cincinnati from 2011-13, the Bengals averaged 10 wins a season, making three consecutive playoff appearances and earning an AFC North championship in 2013.
In his tenure in Cincinnati from 2011-13, the Bengals averaged 10 wins a season, making three consecutive playoff appearances and earning an AFC North championship in 2013.
Members of the Bengals' offense accounted for seven Pro Bowl selections in his three seasons in Cincinnati.
Members of the Bengals' offense accounted for seven Pro Bowl selections in his three seasons in Cincinnati.

Members of the Bengals' offense accounted for seven Pro Bowl selections in his three seasons in Cincinnati.
Members of the Bengals' offense accounted for seven Pro Bowl selections in his three seasons in Cincinnati.
Excluding interim coaches, Gruden, 46, becomes the team's youngest head coaching hire since hiring eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs at 40 years of age in 1981.
Excluding interim coaches, Gruden, 46, becomes the team's youngest head coaching hire since hiring eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs at 40 years of age in 1981.

Gruden was tasked with the development of quarterback Andy Dalton, a 2011 second-round pick.
Gruden was tasked with the development of quarterback Andy Dalton, a 2011 second-round pick.

In three seasons together, Gruden helped Dalton to a 30-18 regular season record as a starter (.625), as Dalton's 30 wins in that time frame ranked tied for fifth-most among NFL quarterbacks.
In three seasons together, Gruden helped Dalton to a 30-18 regular season record as a starter (.625), as Dalton's 30 wins in that time frame ranked tied for fifth-most among NFL quarterbacks.

Excluding interim coaches, Gruden, 46, becomes the team's youngest head coaching hire since hiring eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs at 40 years of age in 1981.
Dalton's 80 passing touchdowns rank third-most in NFL history for a quarterback in his first three seasons, trailing only Dan Marino (98) and Peyton Manning (85).
Dalton's 80 passing touchdowns rank third-most in NFL history for a quarterback in his first three seasons, trailing only Dan Marino (98) and Peyton Manning (85).

Dalton's 80 passing touchdowns rank third-most in NFL history for a quarterback in his first three seasons, trailing only Dan Marino (98) and Peyton Manning (85).
Excluding interim coaches, Gruden, 46, becomes the team's youngest head coaching hire since hiring eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs at 40 years of age in 1981.
He becomes the first Redskins coach hired directly from an offensive coordinator role on another team since Norv Turner in 1994.
He becomes the first Redskins coach hired directly from an offensive coordinator role on another team since Norv Turner in 1994.

He becomes the first Redskins coach hired directly from an offensive coordinator role on another team since Norv Turner in 1994.
Lewis – who was the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator during the 2002 season – was named the Cincinnati Bengals head coach early in 2003 after the franchise suffered its worst season with a league-worst record of 2-14.

The veteran coach would eventually get the Bengals to the playoffs in his third season at the helm, and has since built a consistent contender.

From 2011-2013, the defensive-minded coach entrusted his offense to Jay Gruden. Gruden, in turn, would eventually become a head coach on his own in 2014 with the Redskins.

After a difficult first season in Washington, Lewis believes the best is yet to come for his former offensive coordinator.

"There's things that occur the first year — even though Jay has had experience being head coach in other leagues — there's things that occur [where] there's no step one, step two, step three to get you through," Lewis said Tuesday at the NFL Owner's Meetings, according to CSN Washington.com.

Lewis added that while bad days are simply unavoidable as a head coach, "they become fewer and fewer" after the first year.

"That first year as a head coach, there's those days that come around, and you can't wait for them to be over," Lewis continued. "You just have to roll up sleeves and go at it."

Lewis said Gruden has "weathered the storm and now he's going into year two."

A thought already shared by several Redskins players this offseason, Lewis said he thinks the 2015 season could be a rebound year for Gruden and the Redskins simply because everybody aboard has a better grasp of what is expected out of them.

"Everybody knows each other better," Lewis said. "The players have a better feel for him. And him for them. That will be good." 

